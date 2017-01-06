Reports: Shots fired at Ft. Lauderdale airport

Shots reportedly were fired Friday afternoon at the lower level of Ft. Lauderdale Airport, with police at the scene indicating at least a half-dozen victims.

NBC News and CBSMiami report at least nine people were shot and three killed in the melee.

According to reports via police radio at the site, the incident appears to involve one shooter who is reportedly in custody.

Early word on the incident came from a tweet by Ari Fleischer, former White House spokesman for President George W. Bush.

"I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport," Fleischer tweets. "Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."

The shooting broke out on the lower level of the airport, according to reports from the scene.

Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood airport reports on Twitter an "ongoing incident" at the baggage claim area of Terminal 2. The area of gates D4 and D5 largely services Delta flights.

Broward County emergency medical units were dispatched to the tarmac near Terminal 2 where dozens of passengers were huddled together.

