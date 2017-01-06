Ryan promises to 'defund' Planned Parenthood

House Speaker Paul Ryan says upcoming legislation to repeal the health care law would cut off taxpayer money to Planned Parenthood. He wants to zero out all of Planned Parenthood's federal funding which helps people with Medical and Medicaid.

The Wisconsin Republican spoke after a special House panel issued a report criticizing the organization over providing tissue from aborted fetuses to researchers. Planned Parenthood provides birth control, abortions and various women's health services. It's already illegal for Planned Parenthood to use federal funding for abortions.

We reached out to the Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California's President and CEO, Kathy Kneer, to get her reaction the possible loss of more than forty-percent of the organization's funding.

"Right now it is about 260-million in federal and state dollars in California, so no donation will offset that amount, plus we have had increased security cost and other costs as a result of this," Kneer said.

A similar bill last year also would have "defunded" the group, which receives government reimbursements from the Medicaid program for non-abortion health care for low-income women but was shot down. Kneer hopes these proposed changes will be shut out too.

"Where will 800-thousand women in California be able to go for health care? There is already a provider shortage," she added.

The defunding effort is a top priority of anti-abortion lawmakers but could complicate "Obamacare" repeal in the Senate, where at least one Republican senator has opposed the repeal. Susan Collins of Maine cited the effort to "defund" Planned Parenthood in her opposition to repeal.

"They are willing to deny healthcare for their own political purposes and that should be wrong and they should be held accountable," Kneer said. These changes cannot happen overnight, the legislation still needs to be scheduled for a vote, go to the Senate for another vote and then be signed by the President. Planned Parenthood officials will be holding a rally January 17th at the Capitol.

