Sen. Rand Paul: 'It probably would have been a massacre' without Capitol Police

ALEXANDRIA, VA - JUNE 14: Investigators gather near the scene of an opened fire June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. Multiple injuries were reported from the instance. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

ALEXANDRIA, VA - Members of Congress stumbled through a bloody scene Wednesday to help their wounded colleagues after gunfire erupted at a baseball field in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Va., where the Republican lawmakers were practicing for the upcoming congressional baseball game.

Multiple congressman at the scene said Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was among those wounded. Police in Alexandria, Va., said a suspect was in custody.

Without Capitol Police, "it probably would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who was there, told MSNBC.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., told CNN that another congressman, Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, from Cincinnati, used some kind of scissors to cut through Scalise’s pant leg to get to his wound. Wenstrup is a podiatrist who served as a combat surgeon in Iraq.

“After the shooter was down … we deferred to (Wenstrup’s) judgement on what to do,” Brooks told CNN. Wenstrup “was getting some kind of scissors device to cut through the pants” to get to the wound on Scalise.

Contributing: Deirdre Shesgreen in Washington.

