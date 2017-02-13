Trump crashes Nashville socialite's wedding at Mar-a-Lago

US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd-L), his wife Akie Abe (R), US First Lady Melania Trump (L) and Robert Kraft (2nd-L),owner of the New England Patriots, sit down for dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, This content is subject to copyright.)

Nashville socialite Vanessa Falk's wedding at Mar-a-Lago was the must attend event of the season-- or at least that's what President Donald Trump thought to himself.

Trump, moments after holding a news conference with Japan's prime minister Shinzo Abe, "found it impossible to resist dropping in on a nearby wedding reception," according to CNN. The wedding was that of Falk and Carl Lindner IV, the son of Carl Lindner III, who is the co-CEO of a multibillion dollar investment firm and who gave money to multiple pro-Trump super-PACs, according to the New York Magazine. The bride's father is Bob Falk, CEO of Healthcare Corporation of Tennessee.

According to CNN, Trump's briefing about North Korea's ballistic missile test was the "first emergency foreign policy statement of his presidency." He did not take questions.

But he did pose for photos with members of the wedding party.

Making weddings great again!! Vanessa & Carl Lindner IV A photo posted by John Reed (@johnclayreed) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

He also grabbed the mic and said a few words about the couple.

"Ladies and gentleman, all I can say is that I know both families very, very well," Trump says in a video posted on Instagram. "They've been members of this club for a long time. They've paid me a fortune."

"These are two great families. And perhaps, more importantly, this is a really beautiful couple. I wish you love and success and everything that comes with it."

"I saw them out on the lawn today and I said to the Prime Minister of Japan, I said, 'C'mon Shinzo, let's go over and say hello.' So we took some pictures, some really good pictures, of the Prime Minister and the President. It's an honor, an honor to be with you. Now, let's get back to dancing."

Trump's appearance at the wedding has raised some eyebrows about whether he should have held discussion about national security in a public setting and about the optics of attending the wedding.

Alec Baldwin made a guest appearance at #FalkLindnerWedding VC @chadblackburn1 A video posted by Acat (@acat2002) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:56am PST

USA TODAY NETWORK