UC students are changing lives through 3D printing

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Giraffe Birth Facts
-
More than 400 protest water meeting in Auburn
-
Does speed enforcement happen by aircraft?
-
Asian community continues to be targeted in South-Sac crimes
-
Suspect arrested in connection to the death of CHP officer
-
Sacramento Public Library waiving overdue book fees
-
Manteca farmers praised for stopping levee breach
-
Mom's tax refund goes viral
-
Sacramento synagogue declares itself a "sanctuary"
-
Officials working on Highway 50 damage
More Stories
-
The only restaraunt in Maxwell saved by residentsFeb 24, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
-
Suspect in Sacramento triple homicide arrested in…Feb 24, 2017, 10:47 p.m.
-
Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting…Feb 25, 2017, 4:07 p.m.