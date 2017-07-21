AP sources: US to ban Americans from traveling to North Korea

Travellers wait at Pyongyang airport on April 17, 2017. Tourists and foreign journalists, who attended the huge military parade on April 15 during which North Korea showcased apparent intercontinental ballistic missiles, were left waiting at Pyongyang airport as flights were delayed. / AFP PHOTO / ED JONES (Photo credit should read ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ED JONES)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier, who passed away after falling into a coma into a North Korean prison.

The officials said Friday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had determined to implement a “geographical travel restriction” for North Korea, which would make the use of U.S. passports to enter the country illegal. They said the restriction would go into effect 30 days after a notice is published in the Federal Register, but it was not immediately clear when that would be. There was no announcement in Friday’s editions of the government publication.

The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the decision before it is announced and spoke on condition of anonymity.

