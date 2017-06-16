London police: Man with knife arrested near Parliament

London police said Friday a man with a knife has been arrested near the House of Commons in London. There were no injuries and the incident is not thought to be terror-related.
Friday's incident comes three months after a man barreled his car into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge, fatally injuring four people, and then charged into a Parliament courtyard where he stabbed a police officer to death.
The attacker was killed by police gunfire.
In Friday's case, security of the perimeter did not appear to be breached.
Police said a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife.
