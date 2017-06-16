London police: Man with knife arrested near Parliament

British police officers work on Westminster Bridge, adjacent to the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London on March 22, 2017, in the aftermath of a terror incident. Three people were killed and 20 injured in a "terrorist" attack outside the British parliament Wednesday when a man mowed down pedestrians, then stabbed a police officer before being shot dead. The car struck pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, a popular spot with tourists because of its views of Big Ben, before crashing into the railings outside the heavily guarded parliament building in the heart of the British capital. / AFP PHOTO / Niklas HALLE'N (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N)

London police said Friday a man with a knife has been arrested near the House of Commons in London. There were no injuries and the incident is not thought to be terror-related.

Friday's incident comes three months after a man barreled his car into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge, fatally injuring four people, and then charged into a Parliament courtyard where he stabbed a police officer to death.

The attacker was killed by police gunfire.

In Friday's case, security of the perimeter did not appear to be breached.

Police said a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife.

