CBO: Repeal and replace plan would lead to 15 million more uninsured in 2018

Senate republicans' plan to replace Obamacare would cost an estimated 15 million Americans their health insurance coverage in 2018, according to a new estimate from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.
The immediate impact of the replacement plan is slightly less than the 17 million Americans who would lose health care insurance under a plan to repeal Obamacare without passing a replacement, which the CBO rated on Wednesday.
The group estimated the legislation would reduce federal deficits by $420 billion over the 2017-2016 period. According to the report that reduction is the net result of a $903 billion decrease in direct spending partly offset by a $483 billion decrease in revenues.
© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs