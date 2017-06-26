Teen found safe after missing for over a year; man arrested

Hailey Burns (Photo: FBI)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte teenager has been found safe after being reported missing for over a year, according to the FBI.

WCNC reported in June 2016 that Hailey Burns, then 16, vanished after walking out of her home in Ballantyne. Burns' family members say Hailey has Asperger's Syndrome and left her home without her medication.

FBI said Burns, now 17, was found at a home in Duluth, Ga. Federal investigators also said 31-year-old Michael Wysolovski was taken into custody and is facing felony first-degree cruelty to children and felony false imprisonment, in addition to additional charges in Georgia.

Hailey's father Tony Burns told WCNC in June 2016 how her disappearance was the worst feeling he could have ever imagined.

"You feel completely out of control," Tony said. "You don't know what to do. You just panic."

FBI said Burns has been reunited with her parents.

