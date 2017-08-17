Commander of stricken destroyer relieved after Navy report cites failures

The destroyer Fitzgerald in dry dock in Yokosuka, Japan. (Photo: U.S. Navy, Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - The head of the Navy's 7th Fleet has relieved the skipper of the USS Fitzgerald and two other officers for losing "situational awareness" in the hours leading up to a fatal June collision that left seven sailors dead, the service's deputy chief said Thursday.

Adm. Bill Moran, the deputy chief of naval operations, said that Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin relieved Cmdr. Bryce Benson for cause after a report detailing the June 17 collision between the Fitzgerald and the freighter ACX Crystal was released by the Navy.

The ship's entire leadership, Moran said, will be relieved, and about a dozen sailors face punishment, including all of the destroyer's watch.

The command team of three have been relieved. About nine others face non-judicial punishment.

Further sanctions are possible, Moran said.

Aucoin acted swiftly because the investigation indicated serious mistakes were made by the crew, Moran said. The Navy has lost confidence in those sailors.

A “loud noise” roused some of the sailors in the Fitzgerald’s Berthing 2 compartment, the accident report said. Some in the ship's sleeping and living quarters “felt an unusual movement,” while others slept through the initial crash.

Seconds after the ACX Crystal plowed into the starboard side of the Navy’s guided missile destroyer at 1:30 a.m., on June 17, seawater gushed through a 13-foot-by-17-foot gash, knocking some from their beds and threatening to drown all 35 sailors in the compartment.

“Water on deck!” sailors shouted. “Get out!”

The harrowing moments and hours after the collision — and the heroism that saved the lives of all but seven of the 35 sailors in Berthing 2 — are recounted in the report.

It details the frantic efforts to account for all the sailors in the darkened, flooding compartment, keep the ship afloat, and rescue the ship’s commander who dangled outside his crumpled cabin.

“The crew of the Fitzgerald fought hard in the dark of night to save their ship,” wrote Rear Adm. C.F. Williams, commander of Carrier Strike Group Five. Williams’ preliminary report looks at the injuries and deaths that resulted from the crash.

The Fitzgerald, with a crew of about 300 sailors, was about 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, at the time of the collision. The sea was calm, and the moon shone through broken clouds. The ship was dark but for navigation lights, and red bulbs inside.

The Crystal is a far larger ship at 728 feet and 29,000 tons, compared with the Fitzgerald’s 505 feet and 9,000 tons. The port side of the Crystal’s bow slammed into the Fitzgerald above the waterline, and the bulb-like bow below the surface crunched into the Fitzgerald near Berthing 2.

Flooding in Berthing 2

Berthing 2 held 42 beds in stacks of three bunks, a bathroom, and a lounge area. It contained a lounge with sofas, chairs and a television. After the collision, “nothing separated Berthing 2 from the onrushing sea, allowing a great volume of water to enter Berthing 2 very quickly.”

The Fitzgerald rocked violently, settling into a 7-degree list to her starboard side.

“One sailor saw another knocked out of his rack by water,” according to the report. “Others began waking up shipmates who had slept through the initial impact. At least one sailor had to be pulled from his rack and into the water before he woke up.”

Within a minute, the compartment had flooded and the water rose. Mattresses, furniture and an exercise bike floated in the aisles. The tilting ship complicated the escape, and the water was neck high by the time many had reached the ladder to climb to safety.

As the water forced them to the top of the stairs, two sailors reached into the dark water and fished two more shipmates out. The last rescued sailor had been in the bathroom at the time of the crash. The sailors “pulled him from the water, red-faced and with bloodshot eyes. He reported he was taking is final breath before being saved, he was already submerged and breathed in water.”

The seven sailors who drowned were nearest the gash, “directly in the path of the onrushing water.”

