Deceased 'Deadpool 2' stunt driver identified as racing pioneer SJ Harris

A motorcycle at the scene of a crash that killed a stunt person on the set of Deadpool 2. (Photo: Screenshot from AP video)

The female stunt driver killed on the set of Deadpool 2 Monday has been identified as SJ Harris, the Coroner's Service of British Columbia confirms to USA TODAY. She was 40.

Harris was killed during a motorcycle stunt in Vancouver, police said Monday. An investigation is ongoing.

The Brooklyn native, known as the first African-American female professional road racer, was featured in a glossy profile in Black Girls Ride magazine in 2015.

In the interview, Harris said she only began riding in 2009, and hit the race track for the first time four years later.

"I am everything people never saw in this sport," said Harris. "Sisters on the track are few and far in between. I want to show them that there's more for them to be exposed to. I want to get kids interested through experience."

Harris posted sightseeing photos from Vancouver on her Facebook on Aug. 12, and raced as recently as June 2 at an AMA sanctioned racing event, according to her Instagram.

"1st Place ASRA Moto3 Am across the line. Had a great race weekend: 2 Podiums and 3 top 5 finishes," she wrote.

"To know her was to love her... her laugh was infectious," wrote Black Girls Ride editor Porsche Taylor in a Facebook tribute, calling Harris "a real-life superhero."

Taylor recalled her friend booking Deadpool 2. "The opportunity of a lifetime came along. We had just booked her on the film, and was sworn to secrecy, and then she was off to Canada to make her mark on the world. We were soooo excited about what was yet to come, when her life was cut short."

Production on Deadpool 2 remains shut down Tuesday in the wake of the tragedy.

On Monday, 20th Century Fox released a statement saying they "are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds said on Twitter he was "heartbroken, shocked and devastated" over the loss.

Josh Brolin, who joined the Deadpool family for the sequel playing a time-traveling character named Cable, said "the heart breaks" over the news.

"We are mourning the death of a beautiful woman who died tragically this morning on our set," Brolin wrote on Instagram. "I never met her, but I know she was a friend, a sister, a daughter and a mentor. And the heart breaks and will slowly mend together as time sews beautiful memories honoring her."

The stuntwoman's death is the second fatality due to an on-set accident recently.

In July, a stuntman for The Walking Dead died after suffering serious injuries on the Georgia set. John Bernecker, 33, fell more than 20 feet onto concrete from a balcony while shooting the AMC show.

