GoFundMe created for Las Vegas shooting victims

A GoFundMe page has been created for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting that left at least 58 people dead and 515 injured.

The fund was created by Steve Sisolak, the Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas. Sisolak said he was at the level-one trauma center in Las Vegas with the victims and their families.

The goal for the fund is $500,000, and more than $110,000 had been raised by noon eastern. Donations will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families.

