Government shutdown 2018 enters day 3: Will it end Monday?

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) leaves the office of Sen. Susan Collins after a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators Jan 22, 2018 in Washington, DC. They continue to work toward ending the government shutdown that has entered it's third day.

The shutdown of the federal government entered its third day Monday, but there was hope of a resolution. The Senate was scheduled to vote at 12 p.m. ET Monday on a bill that would fund the government through February 8, a short-term fix that would allow talks on a permanent deal to continue.

Here is the latest on the shutdown:

Some workers will work, some won't

Federal workers deemed "essential" will stay on the job. The mail will be delivered, and military and homeland security operations will remain up and running. And, while hundreds of thousands of workers were furloughed immediately, some some employees were allowed to work up to four hours to prepare for the shutdown.

Statue of Liberty to reopen

National park sites that managed to stay open through the weekend will begin closing Monday, turning away visitors from Alaska to Washington, D.C. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state would reopen the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island on Monday. "We will not stand by as this symbol of freedom and opportunity goes dark," Cuomo said.

The Democrats are turning down services and security for citizens in favor of services and security for non-citizens. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2018

How did we get here?

The shutdown began at 12:01 a.m. ET Saturday after senators blocked a short-term funding bill Friday night as the prior short-term spending measure expired. Democrats refused to provide the votes needed to reopen the government until they strike a deal with Republicans protecting young immigrants from deportation, providing disaster relief and funding for other domestic programs.

