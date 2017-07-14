KXTV
At least 3 dead in Hawaii apartment fire

TEGNA 8:36 PM. PDT July 14, 2017

At least three people are dead after a fire started in a high-rise apartment building in Honolulu Friday. 

It is not yet clear what started the fire. Social media posts appeared to show the apartment building engulfed in smoke. NBC News reported people are being evacuated from the building.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated. 

