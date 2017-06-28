Iraqi forces have taken Mosul's landmark al-Nuri Mosque compound

Iraqi federal police armoured vehicles and humvees lie parked outside the damaged historic 19th century Ziwani mosque in the Old City of Mosul on June 28, 2017. (Photo credit should read AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

An Iraqi commander says his forces have taken Mosul's landmark al-Nuri Mosque compound that was destroyed by the Islamic State group last week.

Lt. Gen. Abdul Wahab al-Saadi says special forces entered the compound and took control of the surrounding streets on Thursday afternoon, following a dawn push into the area.

Earlier, special forces Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi warned the site will need to be cleared by engineering teams as IS fighters likely rigged it with explosives.

Iraqi forces are pushing through the last IS-held neighborhood in Mosul, the so-called Old City, to the west of the Tigris River.

The mosque is symbolic — from its pulpit, IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in July 2014 declared a self-styled "caliphate" on IS-held territories in Syria and Iraq.

This is a developing story.

