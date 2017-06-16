Close John G. Avildsen, director of 'Rocky' and 'Karate Kid' has died TEGNA 6:39 PM. PDT June 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST John G. Avildsen, the director of "Rocky" and "Karate Kid" has died, according to his son. Avildsen was 81. The cause of his death was not immediately clear. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Good Samaritan dies after being hit by car Could Phoenix shut down at 120 degrees? VERIFY: Does turning off AC really save money? Family of Rancho Cordova girl killed in crash receiving support from strangers Pet owners need to be aware of hot asphalt Press conference regarding stolen Los Angeles police vehicles Placerville stabbing homicide arrested near US-Mexico border America's 'Doomsday Plane' refueled by 'Big Sexy' Search continues for man accused of sexually assaulting child, breaking into home IKEA Helps with the New Sac&Co Set! More Stories Ways to enjoy Sacramento and keep cool this weekend Jun 16, 2017, 5:35 p.m. Cooling center to be open in midtown Sacramento Jun 16, 2017, 5:31 p.m. "Pig Island" Pigs Returned! Jun 16, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
