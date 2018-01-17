KFC releases recipes for gravy cocktails

A Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant is seen September 10, 2016 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. (KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: KAREN BLEIER, This content is subject to copyright.)

A cocktail made with KFC gravy? The fried chicken chain released two "gourmet" recipes for the drinks you didn't know you needed (and probably never will): the "Gravy Mary" and the "Finger-lickin Sour."

The recipes for each stock-tail are as follows:

Gravy Mary

1 TBSP vodka

1 TBSP KFC gravy spice mix

1 TBSP lemon juice

6 TBSP tomato juice

Garnish with celery

Finger-lickin Sour

1/3 cup Mezcal

7 TBSP KFC gravy

1 TBSP cherry liqueur

2 TBSP lemon juice

1 TBSP orange marmalade

Pinch of salt and pepper

One egg white

Garnish with thyme sprig

The Daily Blast Live team put the recipes to the test.

Their review? KFC might be better off keeping their 11 herbs and spices to their chicken.

