Las Vegas Police audio: Active shooter...many people down
Radio communications from the Las Vegas Police Dept. as the mass shooting unfolded Sunday night captures the frantic moments faced by law enforcement officers as they determined where the shooting was coming from and stormed the gunman's room. (AP - Oct.
Associated Press , WUSA 9:37 AM. PDT October 02, 2017
Las Vegas Strip shooting: More than 50 dead, more…Oct. 2, 2017, 1:13 a.m.
First victim identified in Las Vegas shootingOct. 2, 2017, 9:31 a.m.
How to help after the Las Vegas concert shootingOct. 2, 2017, 8:16 a.m.