Need flip flops? Get some for $1 at Old Navy June 24

You can never have too many pairs of flip flops.

And Saturday is the day to stock up during Old Navy’s annual $1 flip flop sale.

During the one-day event, select styles of the popular footwear in solid colors are just $1 a pair. The flip flops usually cost $3.94 each.

There’s a limit of 10 pairs “per transaction,” according to an Old Navy email, and flip flops will be available while supplies last.

Some stores will open early at 7 a.m. Check with your closest store to confirm store hours.

The deal also is available online at OldNavy.com only on June 24.

