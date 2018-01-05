A Pennsylvania man didn't have a snow plow, so he made his lawn mower work

Jonathan Schill drives his makeshift lawn mower snow plow. (Photo: Screenshot of Facebook video)

CHAMBERSBURG, PA - In a quiet rural neighborhood, one couple is experiencing major internet fame after a man's quick innovations went viral.

Jonathan Schill was 15 minutes into his snow shoveling when he decided he needed a snow plow on Saturday, just after the first big snow of the season. Having just moved, he only had a shovel, a much larger driveway than before, and no access to a plow.

He looked in his garage and found a box to a 50-inch TV - cardboard with a shiny coating - and decided to see if he could fasten it to his lawn mower.

A couple cables and weights later, he was moving the driveway snow efficiently when his fiance, Kaitlynn Toporzycki, came out to check on him.

"I walk out there and (he) doesn't look like he needs my help at all," Toporzycki recalled.

She decided to start recording the makeshift plow, thinking friends of theirs would find it funny. Neither expected it to blow up once it got to Facebook.

Watch the video below (story continues below it):

As of 9 p.m. on Thursday, it had 9.4 million views.

"My first thought was I didn't really intend to do this to be funny, I did it to save myself from being tired and all that," Schill said. "I really didn't expect it to be this big."

Toporzycki said she loves that the video shows off her fiance's creativity, even if it is something silly.

"We're simple people, so it's not every day that our posts gets shared," Toporzycki said. Most notably, she saw her video shared by comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

Schill said when he saw that, he questioned "How is it getting so big? It's just a box."

Schill was impressed by the fact that the box is still in near perfect condition, so much so that if he needed to use it again, he could.

However, as a carpenter, he does a lot of wood work and built his own plow to attach to his mower, which they did earlier this week.

"I retired the box, but I'm gonna keep it around," Schill said. He's sentimental about it now, it's cool, so he's going to keep it for a long time, he said.

"I really don't have any words," Schill said. "It works. It turned out to be cool. I have a smile on my face every time I talk about it."

