Police use water cannons on G-20 protest

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 06: Police use water cannons and peper spray against demonstrators at Hamburg harbor attending an anti-G20 protest march on July 6, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) - German police have used water cannons and pepper spray to disperse protesters in Hamburg after being attacked with bottles and stones by some marchers protesting the Group of 20 summit.

Police say they repeatedly asked a group of hardcore anti-capitalist demonstrators to remove their masks Thursday evening, to no avail. They then decided to separate the group from the rest of the several thousand-strong demonstration.

Black-hooded protesters attacked a police vehicle with bottles and bricks, breaking its window.

The violence broke out near the start of the demonstration at a riverside plaza used for Hamburg's weekly fish market.

More than 100,000 protesters are expected in Hamburg for the summit, which takes place Friday and Saturday.

