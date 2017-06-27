Possible active shooter at Alabama military installation

Photo: file

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. - A possible active shooter was reported at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama on Tuesday.The military post said in a tweet that it is on lockdown. The tweet urged people near the base to 'run, hide, fight."

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

Governor Kay Ivey tweeted that her office is closely monitoring the situation

My office is being updated about the situation @TeamREDSTONE I will continue to closely monitor and pray for a peaceful and quick resolution — Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 27, 2017

Alabama Representative Robert Aderholt asked people to join in him praying for the safety of those involved.

My staff and I are monitoring situation at Redstone Arsenal. Please join me in praying for the safety of everyone on base. — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) June 27, 2017

Senator Richard Shelby tweeted his thanks to the local law enforcement handling the incident.

Currently working to ensure that everyone at #RedstoneArsenal is safe. Grateful to the local law enforcement handling the matter. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) June 27, 2017

An active shooter drill was planned for Wednesday morning. Officials told multiple media outlets say that this incident was not a part of the drill.

According to al.com, Redstone Arsenal has more than 40,000 employees spread out over a 30,000 acre facility.

There are no confirmed casualties at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

