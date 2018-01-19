Trump spent 38 weekends at his own properties during first year in office

President Donald Trump walks down the stairs after arriving on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport to spend part of the weekend at Mar-a-Lago resort on February 17, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Since Donald Trump took office last January, we tracked where he spent each of his first 52 weekends in office.

On at least 38 weekends, he visited at least one his properties.

Translation: For every 10 weekends that Trump was in office, about seven of them included a visit to a Trump property. He's also expected to kick off his second year in office down at Mar-a-Lago this weekend.

Trump's travels draw attention to his own properties, something that critics argue boost for the Trump Organization and put money into the president's own pockets.

The travels are also costly. While the exact dollar amount is unclear, we know that the travels put a strain on Secret Service resources, and that estimates price his Mar-a-Lago jaunts at about $3 million, per a General Accountability Office estimate for similar travel by former President Obama.

Here's the breakdown of where he went and what he did while he was there.

21 weekends in Washington, D.C.

About 40 percent of Trump's weekend time was spent in the nation's capital. That, of course, doesn't preclude him from day trips for rallies and fundraising events. Also, on 15 of his D.C. weekends (including the 4th of July holiday and the weekend he returned from the G20 summit), he headed to Sterling, Va., for a rousing game of golf at the Trump National Golf Club. He also swung by the nearby Trump International Hotel in Washington six times, usually for a meal.

12 weekends in Mar-a-Lago

Trump's private club is nicknamed the "Southern White House." He's spent 12 of his 52 weekends in office at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. It has served as the site of visits from world leaders — he welcomed both Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He set up a situation room to be briefed on an April airstrike in Syria. And he celebrated Christmas at the club, as he has done in years past, and rang in the new year with members of the club (as long as they got tickets to the event).

During every weekend spent at Mar-a-Lago, he fit in a visit to the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. He also visited the Trump National Golf Course in nearby Jupiter, Fla., twice (once with Japan's Abe and once with Tiger Woods).

10 weekends in Bedminster

When Mar-a-Lago closed for the season, the president started going north to Bedminster, N.J., home to his Trump National Golf Club. It served as his summer getaway, though when he went during the traditionally slow month of August, he insisted it was a working vacation. Bedminster served as the site of Trump's infamous comments about North Korea's nuclear program: "They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

5 weekends at Camp David

Camp David has traditionally served as the nearby getaway for past presidents, dating back to the days of Franklin D. Roosevelt. Trump took advantage of the retreat, located in Maryland, five times during his first year as president.

Comparably, former president Barack Obama visited Camp David 39 times over his eight years in office, an average of nearly five times a year.

Others have been more enthusiastic about the retreat, though. George W. Bush visited 150 times over the course of his own years as president.

4 weekends on trips

Trump has spent four weekends during his presidency traveling (though he often travels for events and rallies before returning to either the White House, Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster for the evening). In May, he went on his first international trip, kicking it off in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Then in July, he spent part of his weekend attending the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, before returning to Washington, Finally, in November, he went on an Asia trip (with a stop in Hawaii), spending his weekends in Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines.

