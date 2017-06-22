Protesters gather in front of Mitch McConnell's office for 'die-in'

On the day that GOP senators released their version of legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, protesters staged Thursday a sit-in in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office.
The protesters, some of whom were in wheelchairs, were there to voice their opposition to health care legislation that would make deep cuts to Medicaid. They called their protest a "die-in."
One video showed people chanting, "No cuts to Medicaid, save our liberty!"
Tense situation outside McConnell's Russell office as protesters gather. Capitol Police blocking off hallway pic.twitter.com/48H3KUipfK— Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) June 22, 2017
"No cuts to Medicaid, save our liberty." Group chants in front of @SenateMajLdr's office. pic.twitter.com/fVJpufMDgC— Jessica Smith (@JessicaASmith8) June 22, 2017
Some were physically removed by the Capitol Police.
Capitol Police are physically removing protesters who are staging a "die-in" in front of McConnell's office pic.twitter.com/8BU0dW63VI— Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) June 22, 2017
Q: Are you being arrested?— Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) June 22, 2017
"Yes I am."
Officer wheeling her would not answer. pic.twitter.com/NmxGM9S4Z3
People with disabilities protesting Medicaid cuts. They say they will die without Medicaid. Organizers calling this a "die in." pic.twitter.com/VeYfGDodGa— Jessica Smith (@JessicaASmith8) June 22, 2017
There were reports of blood on the ground and paramedics arriving on the scene.
Blood on the floor outside of Leader Mcconnell's office as protestors are physically being removed. pic.twitter.com/z4gVd9t1qe— Mariam Khan (@MKhan47) June 22, 2017
Blood on the floor outside of Leader Mcconnell's office as protestors are physically being removed. pic.twitter.com/z4gVd9t1qe— Mariam Khan (@MKhan47) June 22, 2017
The Capitol Police did not immediately return a request for comment from USA TODAY about the number of arrests at the protest.
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs