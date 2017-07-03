Report: Hawaii Five-0 stars exit show over pay equality dispute

SAN DIEGO - JULY 23: Actors Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park speak during the "Hawaii Five-0" panel discussion during Comic-Con 2010 at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2010 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, 2010 Getty Images)

Two of the stars of CBS' Hawaii Five-0 reboot will not be returning to the show's eighth season over a dispute about pay equality, according to a report from Variety.

Sources told Variety that Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim were seeking deals to be paid as much as their co-stars Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan.

But according to Variety, the network's final offer was believed to be 10-15 percent lower than what O'Loughlin and Caan make.

In a statement to Variety, a CBS spokesperson said: “We are so appreciative of Daniel and Grace’s enormous talents, professional excellence and the aloha spirit they brought to each and every one of our 168 episodes. They’ve helped us build an exciting new Hawaii Five-0, and we wish them all the best and much success in their next chapters. Mahalo and a hui hou…”

The characters' absence will reportedly be explained in the Sept. 29 season premiere, according to the Los Angeles Times.

