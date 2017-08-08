Report: North Korea making missile-ready nuclear weapons

A photo made available by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un supervising the second test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-14 at an undisclosed location in North Korea, July 28, 2017. (Photo: KCNA, EPA)

North Korea has successfully created a nuclear warhead that can fit inside one of its missiles, according to a report from The Washington Post.

The Post cited a confidential assessment from U.S. intelligence officials completed last month.

Many analysts believed it would be years before the country could pass this milestone, but the documented dated July 28, concluded that its already happened, according to the report.

Separately, Japan's defense ministry assessed in a report Tuesday that it is possible that North Korea has achieved the miniaturization of nuclear weapons and has developed nuclear warheads.

North Korea on Monday vowed to bolster its nuclear arsenal in response to U.N. sanctions imposed following recent intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

The warning came two days after the U.N. Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions to punish North Korea, including a ban on coal and other exports worth over $1 billion.

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, called the U.S.-drafted resolution "the single largest economic sanctions package ever leveled against" North Korea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

