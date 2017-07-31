Scaramucci out as White House Communications director

Anthony Scaramucci attends the daily White House press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is leaving the White House, less than two weeks after President Trump hired him.

In a statement Monday, the White House said "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best."

The brash style of the man known as "the Mooch" rubbed many West Wing officials the wrong way. Scaramucci immediately, and loudly, launched investigations of news leaks stemming from the Trump administration – and vowed to fire anyone caught talking out of school to the media.

The Wall Street financier had been named to lead the White House communications shop on July 21, which led to the resignation of press secretary Sean Spicer, who opposed his appointment.

Scaramucci's hire also played a role in the removal of Reince Priebus, Trump's former chief of staff whose departure was announced late Friday. And Scaramucci himself removed Senior Assistant Press Secretary Michael Short, a former Republican National Committee official who worked with the Trump campaign during 2016 and was brought into the White House by Priebus.

Scaramucci's sudden departure comes the same day that retired Gen. John Kelly took over as chief of staff to replace Priebus.

It also comes just days after a report of Scaramucci's profane comments about Priebus and other staffers, such as senior adviser Steve Bannon.

