Reports: North Korea launches another missile

North Korea has launched another missile eastward from Pyongyang, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports.

Details are limited at this time, but there are also reports Japan has warned residents to take shelter.

North Korea had threatened on Thursday to use nuclear weapons to "sink" Japan and turn the United States into "ashes and darkness." The move came in response to new U.N. sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.

The reported missile launch occurred during the early Friday morning hours in North Korea.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

