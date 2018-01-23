KXTV
'The Boss Baby' was nominated for an Oscar, and the Internet can barely handle it

Who will take home the top prizes?

Maeve McDermott, USATODAY January 23, 2018

The Boss Baby, the oft-parodied animated film featuring a suit-wearing toddler voiced by Alec Baldwin, is officially an Academy Award nominee.

Announced Tuesday morning, the Oscar nominees for best animated feature include a surprise nod for the DreamWorks Animation film alongside The Breadwinner, Coco, Ferdinand and Loving Vincent.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had strong feelings about the movie's inclusion in the 2018 Oscars race, reacting with twin parts joy and rage, with one user pointing out that "The Boss Babyhas more Oscar nominations (1) than The Big LebowskiGroundhog Day The Long Goodbye and The Shining combined (0)."

"Boss Baby nominated for more Oscars than Wonder Woman," read another tweet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Many of the complaints sought justice for the Lego Batman Movie, a critical favorite (and USA TODAY's fifth favorite movie of 2017)  that was nevertheless snubbed by the Academy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

