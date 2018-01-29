Ticket typo invites guests to 'State of the Uniom'

A pedestrian walks past the U.S. Capitol as congressional lawmakers work on a deal to fund the government and avert a shutdown by midnight Friday, on December 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

The state of the uniom is covfefe.

The latest typo to befuddle appeared on the tickets to Tuesday night's State of the Union address and it's generating viral giggles on social media. The tickets admit the bearer to the "Address to the Congress on the State of the Uniom," according to a screenshot published by Politico.

But the blunder isn't really the latest covfefe, because the typo was not the fault of anyone in the White House.

The Office of the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper is responsible for the tickets, CNN reported. A source in that office told the cable news network that the tickets have been reprinted and are in the process of being redistributed.

Of course, many Twitter users had fun with the error and more than a few assumed the typo was a Trump administration misstep.

Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom. pic.twitter.com/xdBUU3Pvo5 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2018

Betsy DeVos: I don’t understand why people are confused by uniom. It’s a perfectly cromulent word. https://t.co/3DEWvOSMsb — (((𝕺𝖍𝕹𝖔𝕾𝖍𝖊𝕿𝖜𝖎𝖙𝖓𝖙))) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 29, 2018

Will covfefe be served at the State of the Uniom? — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) January 29, 2018

