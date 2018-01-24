Trump says he's 'looking forward' to testifying in Russia probe

President Trump outside White House (Photo: Jim Watson, Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Trump said Wednesday he's willing to testify in the special counsel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election — and will do so under oath.

“I’m looking forward to it actually,” Trump told reporters in the West Wing of the White House. “There has been no collusion whatsoever, there has been no obstruction whatsoever.”

Trump said his lawyers are working on the rules regarding his testimony, but added “I would do it under oath, absolutely.”

Asked if Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his office would be fair to him, Trump said: "We're going to find out."

