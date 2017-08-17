Close Police: Van mounts sidewalk, striking several people in Barcelona TEGNA 8:31 AM. PDT August 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) - Police in Barcelona say a white van has mounted a sidewalk and struck several people in the city's Las Ramblas district.This is a developing story that will be updated. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Acupuncture proves critical for Folsom teen in overcoming sickness Local Trump supporters stand behind president following Charlottesville President Trump defends decision to wait 48 hours to comment on Charlottesville Study finds retirement age increasing as more work into old age Akron mom whips son inside Krispy Kreme California ranks No. 1 with most 'hate groups' in U.S. Sons of Confederate Veterans Commander shares views of monuments taken down Mud is being used more to build homes in Nevada County That 'free cruise' call could get you up to $900 Solar Eclipse preview with Sacramento State professor, astronomer More Stories Dog with swastika painted on its head shows up on… Aug 16, 2017, 10:29 p.m. Sacramento Trump voters stand by president in wake… Aug 17, 2017, 12:02 a.m. Davis Unity Rally joins many, divides a few Aug 17, 2017, 12:05 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs