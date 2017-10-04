Vegas survivor describes husband's final moments
Survivor of the mass shooting at Las Vegas, Heather Melton, of Tennessee, is crediting her husband for her survival. She told WKRN that her husband, Sonny, ultimately died of his injuries after shielding her from the barrage of bullets. (AP)
Associated Press/WKRN , WUSA 12:41 PM. PDT October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Stockton woman describes experience near Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
From male stripper to freeway cheerleader in Sacramento
-
Local 11 p.m. weather: Oct. 3, 2017
-
City of Modesto works to keep K9 with handler's family
-
Dog dead after beaten by bat, Fairfield police searching for suspects
-
2 suspects in custody after police chase in south Sacramento
More Stories
-
Infant tests positive for methamphetamine, parents arrestedOct. 4, 2017, 11:11 a.m.
-
Family of UC Davis grad killed in Vegas: 'The world…Oct. 3, 2017, 9:43 p.m.
-
Las Vegas strip quiet as memorials grow near scene…Oct. 3, 2017, 10:51 p.m.