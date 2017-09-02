WATCH: Blind USC football long-snapper just played in his first live game

USC Trojans take to the field for their game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Harry How/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Jake Olson has been blind since he was 12 years old. He lost his left eye as a baby because of a rare form of cancer called retinoblastoma, and he lost his right eye at the age of 12.

He joined the USC Trojans football team as a walk-on long-snapper in the fall of 2015, and a week after the NCAA cleared him to playthat September, he was making snaps in live drills at practice. On Saturday, he finally got to enter a live game in the fourth quarter of USC’s win over Western Michigan.

Olson nailed the snap while his teammates and the crowd went wild.

This is anything but a regular PAT.



Jake Olson, blind since age 12, just snapped for the first time in a live game. https://t.co/amyHcFoVue — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 3, 2017

Such a cool moment: USC calls timeout to put in Jake Olson, the Trojans' blind long snapper. Snap was perfect. The XP, right down the middle pic.twitter.com/QJifMTnO5b — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 3, 2017

Some may remember that Jake Olson spent the day at USC the day before they removed his second eye in 2009. Now he's on the team. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/fjngdwvpaz — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 3, 2017

You should know what Olson isn’t only a long-snapper — he loves other sports too. He said in April of 2016, per USA TODAY Sports:

In addition to his time on the gridiron, Jake also golfs, surfs and plays the guitar. He loves the 17-Mile Drive area and says Pebble Beach is his favorite course — he has played it both with and without sight. One of the many goals Jake has for himself is to play on the PGA Tour.

“I’m of the mindset, and I know it’s a cliché, but where there’s a will there’s a way,” Olson said. “The only person who can limit you is yourself … I don’t think there’s any excuses out there that, if you really want to go do something, should stop you.”

Olson has inspired many with his positive attitude and drive.

I did this in gym class. Never thought I'd ever see anyone do it in a live college game. I salute you, @JakeOlson61 https://t.co/8uru69f7z2 — Eddie Timanus (@EddieTimanus) September 3, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM