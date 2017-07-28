White House: Trump intends to sign Russia sanctions bill

President Donald Trump speaks at Suffolk Community College on July 28, 2017 in Brentwood, New York. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2017 Getty Images)

President Trump intends to sign a bill that would initiate sanctions against Russia as punishment for meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections, the White House announced Friday night.

The bill, which passed with overwhelming support from Congress, would also limit the president's ability to roll back the sanctions. In addition to Russia, the legislation also includes penalties for North Korea and Iran.

"There is a tremendous and unprecedented effort by Congress to assert its influence on Russia and foreign policy because it does not trust the president," said Elizabeth Rosenberg, senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security and a former senior adviser at the Treasury Department.

"Lawmakers are so distrustful of the administration that they are imposing requirements to conduct congressional review of attempts by the president to roll back sanctions, and in some instances prevent him from doing so," Rosenberg said.

Lawmakers have been keen to implement a sturdy clampdown on North Korea's confrontational actions — most recently after its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile. They've also traditionally favored a policy that keeps Moscow in check for its own aggressive measures in Eastern Europe and Syria, as well as its efforts to disrupt elections in the U.S. and across Europe.

"The message coming from Congress on a bipartisan basis is these are hostile regimes and sanctions are warranted — sanctions are called for," Ryan told reporters Thursday. "And we want to make sure that they're tough sanctions and that they're durable sanctions. It took us a while to figure this out and come together to get the policy right . . . and we all agreed we believe these tough hostile regimes deserve sanctions and this is the bipartisan compromise that produces that."

Trump's positions on Russia are generally hard to assess because he's often stepped away from his more controversial proposals. In his meeting this month with Putin on the sidelines of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations summit in Germany, Trump said he repeatedly addressed the topic of Russia's meddling in the U.S. election. But he never directly answered questions about whether he believed Putin's claims that Russia had nothing to do with it.

"There is a bipartisan consensus to confront Russia across the board — from its actions in Ukraine, Syria, cyber, its election meddling — you name it," said Boris Zilberman, a Russia sanctions expert with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

"Russia is the driving force in the sanctions bill," he added. "So we see the legislative branch now trying to send a clear message to the executive branch on where they stand on the issue."

