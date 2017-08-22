LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 08: WWE wrestler John Cena appears at a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on January 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2014 Getty Images)

Meeting your hero can bring someone to tears, but it's not everyday that your hero starts tearing up over meeting you. That's what happened when a group of fans surprised WWE superstar John Cena.

In a video that's already been viewed more than 700,000 times on YouTube, Cena is brought into a room and is told that a few of his fans have written him some thank you cards.

He goes through each one and reads how his fans feel his positive attitude and 'never give up' motto inspired them through tragedies, hardships, and helped change their lives.

What he doesn't know is that those fans are watching it all unfold just a few feet away.

The last thank you came in the form of a video message from a boy named Tyler Schweer. Tyler describes how his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer and how Cena's message helped his family through that tough time.

Cena may not have remembered it, but he had given Tyler one of his wristbands at a WWE event.

"When my mom was having her 6 hour surgery I gave her the wristband and I told her to never give up...and she's now cancer-free," Tyler described in the video.

Clearly the message moved Cena...who's then surprised by Tyler breaking through a fake wall into the room.

It's a truly emotional moment as Tyler meets his hero and Cena starts to cry.

"Coolest, surprise ever," Cena says.

After that, the other fans who wrote the thank you cards enter the room one by one and share their stories as well.

"Just remember that you guys do the work and I mean that and don't think that you're the only one who's up against it," Cena said. "And you all lead by example and I mean it when I say it, 'never give up.' This is a championship squad right here."

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA