Are you high? Vending machine to sell pot, booze

It might sound like an idea someone drunk or high would dream up, but vending machines that sell alcohol and marijuana are a real thing.

American Green, a medical-cannabis technology company, has unveiled a prototype for a vending machine that uses biometric verification technology to sell controlled and age-restricted items, including pharmaceuticals, casino chips and fire arms.

The device would be ideal for casinos that want to go cashless; drug stores looking to sell items like Claritin D offsite; pot dispensaries; and ballparks, according to COO Stephen Shearin. The machine is outfitted with a camera.

A user sets up an account with a government-issued ID and, when needed, a medical prescription. A scan of the account holder's finger verifies it's the right person.

Don't even think about cutting off someone else's finger to gain access to his or her account. Sherain explained that the finger scanner looks at vein architecture and if there's no blood flowing through the dismembered digit, nothing will show up.

