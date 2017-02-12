Body of KKK 'Imperial Wizard' found in river

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

BELGRADE, MO. - The body of a missing Ku Klux Klan leader was discovered floating in a river overnight.

Frank Ancona, identified as an Imperial Wizard of the Traditional American Knights, was reported missing Saturday.

Officials located his body overnight Sunday in the Big River in Belgrade, Mo. Washington County Coroner Brian Declue said Ancona's body was located along the side of an access road near the river.

An autopsy is being done to determine Ancona's cause of death. The autopsy is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

