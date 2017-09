Chicago woman found dead inside hotel's walk-in freezer

Refrigeration Unit Door (Photo: Thinkstock)

A 19-year-old Chicago woman has been found dead in a suburban hotel's freezer.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office says Kenneka Jenkins was pronounced dead Sunday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont. It says her cause of death is not yet confirmed although an autopsy has been completed.

Rosemont police say hotel staff discovered Jenkins inside the walk-in freezer. They say she was last seen at a party at the hotel early Saturday. She was reported missing Saturday afternoon.

The woman's mother, Tereasa Martin, told the Chicago Tribune that police told her Jenkins apparently let herself into the freezer while drunk.

Martin said that if her daughter was drunk, she would have had difficulty opening the heavy freezer doors and would've realized she wasn't entering an elevator or the hotel entrance.

Police investigating the death are examining a video that appears to show Jenkins in a room at the hotel hours earlier.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Facebook Live video appears to show Jenkins sitting on a bed with other people nearby in a 9th-floor room of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont.

© 2017 KXTV-TV