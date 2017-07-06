CLIF Bars recalled due to allergy concerns

Clif Bar & Company is initiating a voluntary recall of CLIF® BUILDER'S® Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip flavors due to possible presence of undeclared peanuts. (Photo: Courtesy: FDA)

Clif Bar & Company, Giant Food, is recalling a number of its CLIF Bar products from shelves after it was discovered nut allergy labeling was not included on its packaging.

CLIF BUILDER'S Protein Chocolate Mint, 2.4 oz. and 12ct., CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip and Mint, 5 pks., are being recalled. These products may contain peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts. These ingredients are not listed on the labels.

The products are safe to eat for those who do not allergies related to peanuts and these specific tree nuts, according to Giant Food.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of the recall.

Customers who have purchased the products should throw any unused portions away and bring their receipt to Giant for a full refund.

For additional information on the recall call Clif Bar at 866-526-1970 or Giant Food Customer Service at 888-469-4426.

