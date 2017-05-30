Congressional delegation to visit deported U.S. veterans in Mexico

GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Several members of Congress, including two California representatives, are expected to visit Mexico this weekend to talk to deported U.S. veterans.

Reps. Lou Correa, who represents the Santa Ana area, and Juan Vargas, who represents portions of San Diego County and the entire U.S.-Mexico border in California, are among the Democrats scheduled to visit the Deported Veterans Support House in Tijuana, Mexico Saturday.

Other members of the delegation include Reps. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) and Raúl Grijalva (D-Arizona).

A July 2016 American Civil Liberties Union of California report estimates that 239 veterans have been deported by the United States.

