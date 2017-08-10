Costco now offers wedding and baby registries

Costco Wholesale (Photo: SAUL LOEB)

Couples getting ready to walk down the aisle can now register for gifts at a popular big-box discounter.

Costco recently announced a partnership with MyRegistry.com, a universal gift registry for all occasions. The new feature compliments the discount retailer's already extensive wedding department, which allows couples to purchase everything from engagement rings and flowers, to invitations – and even provides a honeymoon service for Costco members only.

Now couples gearing up for their "I do's" can ask their guests for Costco's fine art, high-end espresso machines or an illuminated LED bathroom mirror. If couples aren't into fancy gifts, the registry has all the basics such as cookware, bathroom essentials and home decor.

Guests who'd prefer to give newlyweds some hard cash can also do so. According to Brides.com, couples can set up a cash fund free of charge and guests can give cash through PayPal with a small fee. Cash gifts can be from $1 to $1,000 but a guest can make as many transactions as they'd like.

Parents who are expecting a bundle of joy can also create a Costco baby registry. Family and friends can purchase diapers in bulk, strollers, nursery furniture and decoration and even high-tech baby monitors for the baby on the way.

Costco wedding and baby registries are free for couples, parents and guests.

© 2017 KXTV-TV