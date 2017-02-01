Donald Trump cancels Milwaukee visit amid protest concerns

President Donald Trump will not be visiting Milwaukee Thursday, and CNN is reporting that the cancellation stems from Harley-Davidson's discomfort in hosting the president during expected protests.

CNN attributed its report to an unnamed Trump administration official.

Trump was expected to deliver a speech on the economy and manufacturing here.

Over the weekend, sources told the Journal Sentinel that the Trump team had been scouting locations ahead of the planned visit, and were considering places like State Fair Park and Harley-Davidson.

Trump's recent actions on immigration, including banning refugees from seven Muslim countries, have caused massive protests across the country.

“Six years ago, Democrats tried to disrupt reforms and overturn the electoral process here in Wisconsin,” said Alec Zimmerman, spokesman for the Republican Party of Wisconsin. “Whether it’s protesting election results, the free transition of power, or reforms in Washington, Democrats are returning to the same desperate tactics. It did not work for them then and it will not work for them now.”

Trump was last in Wisconsin in December, when he held a "thank you" tour stop at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center.

Trump is scheduled to attend the National Prayer Breakfast at the Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning — an annual event hosted by the U.S. Congress and The Fellowship Foundation.

Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to win the popular vote in Wisconsin since 1984.

Copyright 2016 KXTV