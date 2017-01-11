Free wifi for JetBlue passengers

Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking, feel free to roam the Internet. (Photo: Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

If you recently received a text message while flying high above the ground on a JetBlue flight and wondered how you had service, there’s actually a good reason.

And by “good,” we mean free.

Passengers with JetBlue now receive wifi service free of charge.

JetBlue is calling the service Fly-Fi, and so far, the airline is the only to offer such a service.

For more information on the new service, check out JetBlue’s website.

