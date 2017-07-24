'Game of Thrones' actor who plays Hodor DJs in Las Vegas

DJ/actor Kristian Nairn performs at The LINQ Hotel & Casino on July 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

The actor who plays a gentle giant named Hodor in the HBO TV show "Game of Thrones" made his Las Vegas pool party debut.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Irish actor Kristian Nairn performed on Sunday at The Linq Hotel.

The set marked his third time in Las Vegas, with prior gigs taking place at Ghostbar in the Palms and Sushisamba in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.

In honor of the show, a throne made of pool noodles sat in front of the DJ booth, huge inflatable golden dragons floated in the pool and "Game of Thrones" banners were pinned up around the pool deck.

Nairn says people are always sweet to him because of their love for his character Hodor.

