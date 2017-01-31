Giants' Buster Posey shares heartfelt tribute to fallen Navy SEAL

Giants catcher Buster Posey posts tribute to fallen Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens (Jan. 30, 2017) (Photo: Instagram via Buster Posey / Provided by Navy)

The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed Monday a Navy SEAL member and Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens was killed in a raid Saturday in Yemen.

Owens, 36, of Peoria, Illinois., is the first American war casualty of President Donald Trump. Three other service members were wounded in the raid, in which an estimated 14 al-Qaida terrorists were killed.

Naval Special Warfare Command confirmed Owens was assigned to an “East Coast-based Special Warfare unit,” according to Navy Times. While multiple news outlets are reporting the unit as Seal Team Six, the Navy would not confirm.

A fifth service member was injured when “a U.S. military aircraft assisting in the operation experienced a hard landing at a nearby location," according to the CENTCOM release.

“Americans are saddened this morning with news that a life of a heroic service member has been taken in our fight against the evil of radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump said in a White House press release on Jan. 29. “My deepest thoughts and humblest prayers are with the family of this fallen service member.

Owens was a big fan of the San Francisco Giants, and according to For The Win he came to speak to the team many times. The team's star catcher, Buster Posey, posted to a photo to his Instagram of Owens with the team and shared his condolences.

"For me, it is easy to take for granted the life that my family and I get to live everyday," Posey wrote. "Words don't do justice for the gratitude that I have for people like Ryan that sacrifice their lives fighting against evil, so that we may live with freedom."

Navy Times reports Owens enlisted in the Navy in Aug. 24, 1998. After training as a cryptologic technician (communications), he served his initial tour of duty at the Office of Naval Intelligence in Suitland, Maryland, before attending basic and advanced SEAL training in Coronado, California. Owens completed training in December 2002.

