Girl Scouts adds 23 new STEM badges to encourage girls in science, tech

Girl Scouts can now earn badges in designing robots and coding in addition to legacy badges of first-aid and hiking.

Is there anything these girls can't do?

The Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday the addition of 23 new badges in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields. The move marks the largest programming rollout in almost a decade, and comes a month after the organization added new badges in cybersecurity.

"The new Girl Scout programming builds girls’ skills and encourages their interest in STEM and environmental conservation from an early age—areas girls are not typically encouraged to explore outside Girl Scouting," the organization said in a statement.

Girl Scouts, which was founded in 1912, partnered with organizations like the Society of Women Engineers, the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, Code.org, and SciStarter to create the new badges.

The organization tweeted about the new badges on Tuesday and said the new badges will give "girls even more opportunities to learn STEM and outdoor skills.

