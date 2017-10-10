Guess the new mystery Oreo flavor for a chance to win $50,000

Guess the winning flavor for a chance to win $50,000. (Photo: Photo: Provided)

(USA TODAY) — Is it creamsicle? Lemon? Fruity Pebbles? Froot Loops?

Instead of revealing the new Oreo flavor, per standard Mystery Oreo release operating procedures, fans of the classic sandwich cookie can submit their flavor guesses for the chance to win $50,000 or one of five $10,000 prizes.

The cookie company is giving fans the opportunity to test the cookie and submit their guesses between Oct. 9 and Nov. 30.

On social media, many are already offering up their thoughts on the new flavor.

So I bought the mystery flavor Oreo's. Spoiler alert they're fruit loop flavored. Spoiler alert they're not very good. — Panicking Potato (@DaHomieJarred) October 10, 2017

Just tried Oreo's new mystery flavor. Tastes like Fruit Loops. Could also be Fruity Pebbles or Trix but I think Fruit Loops — Maxwell White (@MaxWhiteWXYZ) October 9, 2017

