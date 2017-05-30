Jessica Chastain slams 'disturbing' female representation at Cannes

President of the jury Pedro Almodovar and jury members Jessica Chastain and Paolo Sorrentino attends the Palme D'Or winner press conference during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 28, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain, who has long been an advocate for gender equality in Hollywood, had some strong words for the movie industry after spending time on the Cannes Film Festival jury.

Chastain spoke out about what she called the "disturbing" representation of women in the Cannes films at a press conference Sunday after the jury awarded the best director prize to Sofia Coppola for The Beguiled, making her the second woman to win the prize in the festival's history (the first was in 1961).

"I do believe that if you have female storytelling you also have more authentic female characters," Chastain said in a video captured by director Ava DuVernay, which went viral Monday.

"This is the first time I watched 20 films in 10 days, and I love movies. The one thing I really took away from this experience is how the world views women, from the female characters that were represented. It was quite disturbing to me, to be honest – with some exceptions.”

“I do hope that when we include more female storytellers, we will have more of the women that I recognize in my day-to-day life. Ones that are proactive, have their own agencies, don’t just react to the men around them. They have their own point of view," she added.

Chastain's remarks drew praise on social media from other women in the film industry, including DuVernay and America Ferrera.

