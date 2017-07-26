Kendrick Lamar leads MTV VMAs with eight nominations

The year of Kendrick Lamar continues. (Photo: Getty Images)

The year of Kendrick Lamar continues.

Weeks after scoring the top-selling album of the year so far with fourth effort DAMN., the Compton, Calif., rapper has picked up the most MTV Video Music Awards nominations this year, leading the pack with eight including artist of the year and video of the year for No. 1 single Humble.

Humble, whose striking visual has tallied more than 250 million views on YouTube since late March, also picked up nods for best hip-hop video, cinematography, direction, art direction, visual effects and choreography.

The Weeknd and Katy Perry followed Lamar in this year's nominations with five each. Coming off the non-gendered categories of the MTV Movie and TV Awards in May, the VMAs no longer award best male and female video, instead combining the two into artist of the year. Also new to the 2017 nods: the best fight against the system category, which has been added to honor videos that inspire people to fight injustice.

The MTV VMAs will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27 (8 p.m. ET/PT), after being held at New York's Madison Square Garden last year.

The nominations:

Video of the year

Kendrick Lamar, Humble

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Alessia Cara, Scars to Your Beautiful

DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller), Wild Thoughts

The Weeknd, Reminder

Artist of the year

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best new artist

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best collaboration

Charlie Puth (feat. Selena Gomez), We Don't Talk Anymore

DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller), Wild Thoughts

D.R.A.M. (feat. Lil Yachty), Broccoli

The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey), Closer

Calvin Harris (feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean), Feels

Zayn and Taylor Swift, I Don't Wanna Live Forever

Best pop

Shawn Mendes, Treat You Better

Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Harry Styles, Sign of the Times

Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane), Down

Katy Perry (feat. Skip Marley), Chained to the Rhythm

Miley Cyrus, Malibu

Best hip hop

Kendrick Lamar, Humble

Big Sean, Bounce Back

Chance the Rapper, Same Drugs

D.R.A.M. (feat. Lil Yachty), Broccoli

Migos (feat. Lil Uzi Vert), Bad and Boujee

DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne), I'm the One

Best dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara, Stay

Kygo and Selena Gomez, It Ain't Me

Calvin Harris, My Way

Major Lazer (feat. Justin Bieber and MØ), Cold Water

Afrojack (feat. Ty Dolla $ign), Gone

Best rock

Coldplay, A Head Full of Dreams

Fall Out Boy, Young and Menace

Twenty One Pilots, Heavydirtysoul

Green Day, Bang Bang

Foo Fighters, Run

Best fight against the system

Logic (feat. Damian Lemar Hudson), Black SpiderMan

The Hamilton Mixtape, Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)

Big Sean, Light

Alessia Cara, Scars to Your Beautiful

Taboo (feat. Shailene Woodley), Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL

John Legend, Surefire

